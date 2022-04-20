Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,134,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

