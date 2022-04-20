Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 1,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,203. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

