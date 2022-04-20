Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 141,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,552,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.