Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

