Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Down 0.1%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,840,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.