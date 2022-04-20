Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 7%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 200,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,552,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
