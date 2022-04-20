Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,430.00 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.