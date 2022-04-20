Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,002. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

