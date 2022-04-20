Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $150.12

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.12 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 157.40 ($2.05). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 157.10 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,656,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

