Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 992,346 shares.The stock last traded at $11.25 and had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512,509 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

