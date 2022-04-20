Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NASDAQ GRIN opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
