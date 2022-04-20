Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.