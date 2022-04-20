Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.75 and the highest is $10.55. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $33.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $35.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 87.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

