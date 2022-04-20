Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.
NASDAQ GNTY traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 13,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
GNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
