Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 13,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

