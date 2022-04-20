Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GHSI stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

