GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.
About GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.