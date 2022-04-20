GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

About GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF)

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

