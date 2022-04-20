Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will report sales of $123.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $546.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 744,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after buying an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after buying an additional 176,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

