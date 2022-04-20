Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HAN stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hansa Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.23). The firm has a market cap of £242.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.80.
