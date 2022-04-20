Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Up 1.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €320.40 ($344.52) and last traded at €314.60 ($338.28). 17,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €309.20 ($332.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($179.78) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €180.89 ($194.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €293.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €249.26.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

