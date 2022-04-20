HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,980. The stock has a market cap of $719.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

