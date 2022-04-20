Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.34

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 377031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,621,763.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,380 shares of company stock worth $29,049,309 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

