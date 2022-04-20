Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.34

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 377031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,621,763.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,380 shares of company stock worth $29,049,309 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.