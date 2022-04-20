HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.40 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.23 billion to $65.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

NYSE HCA traded up $13.20 on Wednesday, hitting $275.16. 1,672,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $193.35 and a 52-week high of $275.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

