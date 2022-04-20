HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,298 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. 19,910,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,814,836. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

