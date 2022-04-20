HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 43,677 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.78.

Shares of OTLY opened at 4.26 on Wednesday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.69 and its 200-day moving average is 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.