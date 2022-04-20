HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 43,677 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
