HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,800,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.23. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.