HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.