HCR Wealth Advisors Has $78,000 Stock Position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Biomerica worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BMRA stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Biomerica, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomerica (Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.