HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,139,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.38. 582,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

