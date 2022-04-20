HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.98. 51,215,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,343,910. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.42. The company has a market cap of $646.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.94.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

