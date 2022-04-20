HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $701.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.