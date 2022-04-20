HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.