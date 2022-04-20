HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 111 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

