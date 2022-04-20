HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 318 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Ecolab stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,877. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.