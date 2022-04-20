HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 336 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $257.73. The company had a trading volume of 986,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,803. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.