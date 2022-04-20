HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,498 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

