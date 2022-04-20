HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 37,967 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 201,689 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 198,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 133,200 shares of company stock worth $1,341,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

