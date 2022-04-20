HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 706 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.35. 1,055,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,420. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

