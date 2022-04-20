HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
HACK opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97.
