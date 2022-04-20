Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.75

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and traded as high as $138.82. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $137.11, with a volume of 10,098,213 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $4,999,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $844,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

