Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,273. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

