Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 246,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 162,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.