Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

