HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0125

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $8,965.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

