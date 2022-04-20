Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

