Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $6,911,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

