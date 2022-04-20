Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

