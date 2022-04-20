Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $202,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,159. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

