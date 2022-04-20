Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 114,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

