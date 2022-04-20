Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $511,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

