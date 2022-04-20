Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DD traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

