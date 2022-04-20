Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $2,290,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. 131,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,741. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.